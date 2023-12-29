UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.63 and a 200-day moving average of $508.49. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $485.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,998,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

