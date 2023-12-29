UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.50-28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.63 and its 200-day moving average is $508.49. The stock has a market cap of $485.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

