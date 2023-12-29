Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $797,000 Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Up 0.3 %

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 10,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

