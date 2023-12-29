Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II makes up 6.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 759,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVII remained flat at $10.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

