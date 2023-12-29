Lindenwold Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 6,770 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 69,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM Resources

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.