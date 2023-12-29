Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,587 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Floor & Decor worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.
In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
FND stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.53. 210,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,840. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.91.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.
