Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 333,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

