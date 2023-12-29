Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of CBIZ worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 232.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 482,779 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 269.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

