Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of SouthState worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 216.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 20.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 283,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

SouthState Trading Down 1.0 %

SSB stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 33,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

