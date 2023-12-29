Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $53,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.43 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

