Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Graco worth $77,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 74,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,257. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.