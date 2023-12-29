Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $81.47 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brookfield worth $81,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 532,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,239,815 shares of company stock worth $13,072,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.