Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $7.05

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 7.053 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITS traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.