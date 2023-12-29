Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
