Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.