Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $169.73 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,601 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 4.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Brown & Brown worth $169,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. 113,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

