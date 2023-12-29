Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,408 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fastenal worth $99,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 466,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,262. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

