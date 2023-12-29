Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $134,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

VMC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.74. 109,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

