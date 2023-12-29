CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 6.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.95% of CDW worth $256,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.01. 55,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

