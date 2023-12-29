Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Purchases 23,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 21.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $51,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,289. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

