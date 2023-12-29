JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 94,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 148,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 83,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.57. 3,487,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,860,641. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.