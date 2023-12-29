JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,452. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

