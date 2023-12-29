JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Dover by 52.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

DOV traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.37. 101,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

