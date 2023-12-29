JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,643 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,783. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.