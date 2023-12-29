Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.11. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.68 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

