Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.66. 199,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.