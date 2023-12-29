JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 97.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.66. 188,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.