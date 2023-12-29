JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. 48,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,112. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

