SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 340 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

MKC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. 161,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,180. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.