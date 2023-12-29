General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.07. 633,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.