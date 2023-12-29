189,021 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Bought by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 189,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF comprises about 2.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period.

PSFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.81. 482,353 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

