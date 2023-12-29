Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.77. 200,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

