Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.