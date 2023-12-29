Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Increased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Alarm.com worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alarm.com by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 102,181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,475. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.