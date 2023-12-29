Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of LGI Homes worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $389,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $946,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,468. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

