Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 429 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

