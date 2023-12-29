U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 562,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,360. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

