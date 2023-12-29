Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 3,615 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 309,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

