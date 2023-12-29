Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,099 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $34,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,170. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

