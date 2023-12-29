Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $44,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 38,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,612. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

