Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.72. 67,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,919. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

