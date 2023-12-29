Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 129,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

