Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.