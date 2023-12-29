MCF Advisors LLC Buys 72,202 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,202 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $50,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.43 during trading on Friday. 167,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

