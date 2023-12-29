MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $286.82. 122,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,543. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $289.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.97.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

