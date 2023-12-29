MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 435 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,159. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

