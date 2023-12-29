First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. 3,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,813. The company has a market cap of $867.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

