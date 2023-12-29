Clarius Group LLC Sells 723 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $334.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

