Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 333 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $334.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

