Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,724,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. 54,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

