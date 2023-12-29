Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 2,757,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,124,070. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

